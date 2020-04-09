Viral Video: Bizarre black creature resembling Marvel's Venom baffles Twitter

A viral video of a mysterious black creature writhing on a rock surface has confused the netizens and divided the internet. Look at its appearance, netizens were almost convinced that the popular villain from the Marvel Comics, Venom seen in films Spiderman-3 and Venom, has landed on the Earth.

In the 14-second long video posted by @sunnyarkade, the creature was also being poked at as it moved.

The user asks in the caption of the video, "Anybody know what this is?"

Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td — stimulus package (@sunnyarkade) April 2, 2020

The video that generated curiosity among people online garnered over 19.5 million views with more than 127,100 likes and was retweeted more than 31,900 times. The users commenting on the video posted GIFs of Venom where as some say that it is a bootlace worm that can grow up to 55m long and while gave their wondered what it is.

The highly toxic bootlace worm. It can grow up to 55m long — Gezel Steph (@iamgezel_) April 2, 2020

What do you think is this creature?

