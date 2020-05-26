Viral video: Buffalo throws riders off cart, Twitter calls it 'karma at its best'!

An old video of a group of people racing on a buffalo cart has resurfaced on social media that has left many of its viewers seething with anger on Twitter. The clip shows the group riding on the buffalo cart egging on the bovine to run faster. Before anyone could anticipate what happens next, the buffalo serves them instant karma and topples the cart, throwing the riders on the road.

The clip showed a group of five men riding the buffalo on a cart on a busy road. They were spurring on the bovine to make it run faster. After a few intense moments, the bovine turned on the opposite side of the road. As the cart was speeding, one of its wheels went over the divider, causing it to topple over. The men were thrown off the cart and were seen lying on the road while the buffalo runs away.

The buffalo took a perfect revenge, such people shouldn’t be called human. pic.twitter.com/6o1n3LQdQ7 — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) May 23, 2020

The widely shared video saw the Twitterati rooting for the buffalo while also been of the opinion that riders deserved the karma for the way they treated the buffalo. The 30-second clip that was posted on Saturday got more than 675,000 views with over 38,200 likes and was retweeted more than 13,400 times.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the video:

Good work by Buffalo. The real animals should be immediately booked for cruelty against animal. Justice should prevail. — JITEN KIRIT DHOLABHAI (@jitendholabhai) May 24, 2020

Sir the Buffalo took it's revenge. Justice was quick this time. — Shagun Prakash (@PrakashShagun) May 24, 2020

Horrible humans.. Deserve it. — Yagyaseni (@desi_brat) May 24, 2020

What do you think about the post?

