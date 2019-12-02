Viral video: Congress leader cheers for Priyanka Chopra instead of Priyanka Gandhi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Congress former MLA Surender Kumar became a subject of having fun for the Twitterati as he made a blunder during a public rally. He mistakenly cheered "Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' instead of Priyanka Gandhi.

The video has gone viral on social media. The three-time MLA can be heard saying, "Sonia Gandhi Zindabad (long-lived), Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad."

However, he realised his mistake and corrected himself.

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

For those unversed, Priyanka Chopra is a global actress who has acted in many Bollywood movies such as 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and more.

Akali Dal leader and MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at the Congress leader and said: "In the Congress rally, slogans are being raised for Priyanka Chopra. It seems the whole party is Pappu."

Twitterati also got a chance of having fun.

