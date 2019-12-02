MENU
Viral video: Congress leader cheers for Priyanka Chopra instead of Priyanka Gandhi

Published: Dec 02, 2019, 12:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The three-time MLA can be heard saying, "Sonia Gandhi Zindabad (long-lived), Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad."

Pic/ANI screengrab
Pic/ANI screengrab

Congress former MLA Surender Kumar became a subject of having fun for the Twitterati as he made a blunder during a public rally. He mistakenly cheered "Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' instead of Priyanka Gandhi.

The video has gone viral on social media. The three-time MLA can be heard saying, "Sonia Gandhi Zindabad (long-lived), Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad."

However, he realised his mistake and corrected himself.

For those unversed, Priyanka Chopra is a global actress who has acted in many Bollywood movies such as 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and more.

Akali Dal leader and MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at the Congress leader and said: "In the Congress rally, slogans are being raised for Priyanka Chopra. It seems the whole party is Pappu."

Twitterati also got a chance of having fun.

