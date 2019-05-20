Viral video: Differently abled man delivers food in a hand pulled tricycle, internet hearts it

national

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also took to Twitter to laud the service

Pic/Twitter

Come what may, food delivery executives are often seen battling traffic, deluge etc. However, this video surpasses all of them. A Zomato employee, identified as Ramu, is a differently-abled man who used a hand-pulled tricycle to deliver food.

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also took to Twitter to laud the service.

We need more companies to step forward and empower . ♥ï¸ good going @ZomatoIN https://t.co/URNV39AEUa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 18, 2019

@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare you set a example by giving this man a job. Please help him grow more. This man is truly an.inspiration. Kabhi swiggy s order nahi karungi if you give him a scooter. — Khushi Ø®ÙØ´Ø¨Ù (@FoolIsGenius) May 18, 2019

Spirit to live his life on his own terms Salute to this brave guy and now for a sure i will be your forever customer #Zomato — Kirti Sharma (@KirtiSharmaDel) May 18, 2019

The food delivery app also retweeted the tweet and wrote, "Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :)."

Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :) pic.twitter.com/lArJIrE0nE — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) May 17, 2019

Not only did the internet heart his efforts and get inspired from him, but also requested the company to provide him with an electric scooter. Some others also suggested crowd-funding a vehicle for him.

Can we crowd fund for this guy to buy 2 wheeler scooter..? — Vashista (@Venky1971) May 18, 2019

Bhai .. pls start a crowd fund initiative so that we can get him a scooter ... — Aravind (@AravndKr) May 18, 2019

It will be great if @Zomato you can provide him and other employees of yours like him a motored wheelchair :) Kudos for the great work. — Vishwa[jeet] ð§ (@vishwajeets3) May 18, 2019

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates