Viral video: Differently abled man delivers food in a hand pulled tricycle, internet hearts it

Published: May 20, 2019, 12:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also took to Twitter to laud the service

Pic/Twitter

Come what may, food delivery executives are often seen battling traffic, deluge etc. However, this video surpasses all of them. A Zomato employee, identified as Ramu, is a differently-abled man who used a hand-pulled tricycle to deliver food.

The food delivery app also retweeted the tweet and wrote, "Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :)."

Not only did the internet heart his efforts and get inspired from him, but also requested the company to provide him with an electric scooter. Some others also suggested crowd-funding a vehicle for him.

