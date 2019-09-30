Viral video: Florida school student with Down syndrome proposes girlfriend, wins Internet

A video of two school students' with Down Syndrome homecoming proposal went viral on social media. Saris Marie Garcia shared the 35-second long video on Facebook.

Garcia's boyfriend, David Cowan can be seen walking towards her as she was cheerleading at a football game in Florida. He presented her balloons, flowers and a banner which read "Will you be my sunshine to homecoming?"

Garcia, who was overjoyed said yes to her boyfriend. The couple hugged each other and the other cheerleaders also exclaimed in joy. A lot of people have dropped adorable comments on the video. "Aww. So sweet reminds me of a couple I use to work within Springfield," a user wrote while another added, "This was wonderful!! I hope you guys have a blast at Homecoming."

