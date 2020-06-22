Viral Video: Forest officer shares rare clip of snow leopard, netizens find it tough to spot the big cat

A few days ago, netizens were left scratching their heads when a forest officer threw an interesting challenge asking them to spot an animal camouflaged in a viral video. Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to the micro-blogging site and shared a rare video of a snow leopard walking in the mountains in Uttarakhand.

Snow #leopard aka ghost of #mountains. He is also king of camouflage. Here shot by staff at Gangotri National Park, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/rqvXvKRcI2 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter, forest officer Parveen Kaswan shared the short video of the snow leopard and explained why the leopard is the king of camouflage. While sharing the video with his over 1 lakh 60 thousand followers, Kaswan wrote, "Snow #leopard aka ghost of #mountains. He is also king of camouflage. Here shot by staff at Gangotri National Park, Uttarakhand."

i had the chance to see it 5 yrs back in Ladakh Trip. I was lucky to capture it on my CamðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Durjaya (@Durjaya_) June 17, 2020

In the 33-seconds video clip, the snow leopard of the Gangotri National Park is seen roaming the rocky terrain of the park as it easily blends with the surroundings making it difficult to spot the animal.

Next level Camouflaging. — Papiha Amuley Mahadevini (@PapihaAmuley) June 17, 2020

Since being shared online, the breathtaking video has garnered over 27,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Lauding the snow leopard, one user said, "Next level Camouflaging," while another user commented, "Have struggled to notice them in most photos published on the internet. I feel I might have missed to see them during the Ladakh treks too."

Pretty kitty is an acrobat — Schroedingers Cat (@ManyWorlds1Cat) June 17, 2020

A third user commented, "I absolutely love these cats." while a fourth user was quick to write, "Wow! Simply amazing.. couldn't identify till it moved." Another comment read, "One who is not aware of this animal/s it gives the impression of as if a Rock is moving."

I absolutely love these cats ðÂÂÂ¥° — Gabriel (@bethgabriel_) June 17, 2020

King of Survival also..... — à¤ÂÂÂ à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¨ (@madhavkaarjun) June 17, 2020

Have struggled to notice them in most photos published on the internet. I feel I might have missed to see them during the Ladakh treks too ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Subramaniam M (@msubbu0) June 17, 2020

Always wish for snow leopard’s sight. Beauty of mountains.. — Introvert (@Ittaghamand) June 17, 2020

The most majestic tail in the animal kingdom — Janmejay Mohapatra (@janmejay4150) June 17, 2020

Wow! Simply amazing.. couldn't identify till it moved. — Diya40 (@Diya401) June 18, 2020

Next level of camouflage.....ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Himalayan Quail (@HimalayanQuail) June 18, 2020

One who is not aware of this animal/s it gives the impression of as if a Rock is moving. — NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) June 18, 2020

Interestingly, snow leopards are usually found in southern Siberia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and in the high altitudes of the Himalayas in India, Nepal and Bhutan. The snow leopards have been listed as a vulnerable animal in the (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Guess the animal, no cheating ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ pic.twitter.com/qPz4vCdt02 — Bending Reality (@Bending_) June 15, 2020

Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture of an animal with its face blurred and asked netizens to 'Guess the animal' without 'cheating' that left them in splits. Sharing a picture of a zebra with its face blurred, a Twitter user came up with a hilarious caption to make it look like a brain-scratching quiz.

Although netizens could easily guess the animal they came up with bizarre and witty answers that left everyone laughing their hearts out. While one user called it a Dalmatian, a second user said that the animal was a hippogriff while a third user said that it was a giraffe.

