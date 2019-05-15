Viral video: Guests ignore bride and groom to focus on IPL 2019 final

ipl-news

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 1 run in a dramatic IPL 2019 final with Rohit Sharma holding up the trophy and MS Dhoni holding his head up high

The Indian Premier League final which was held on May 12, 2019, was one of the most thrilling matches of all time. Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings in an epic encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Everyone is aware the importance of cricket in India and how it is looked as more than just a sport. During the final, this particular incident in the country actually demonstrated the fans' love for cricket and the Indian Premier League. The next famous event people look forward to in India are weddings. People usually cannot wait to be part of a wedding occasion and love the festivities and celebrations that come with it.

However, this was not the case with one such wedding. During a particular wedding reception, the guests actually glued to the big screen watching the IPL 2019 final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and paid no heed to the actual stars of the event they were at -- the bride and the groom.

A video has since gone viral on social media where people are engrossed on the big screen and are cheering and yelling when Mumbai Indians' veteran pacer Lasith Malinga made his run-up to bowl the final delivery of the IPL final to Chennai Super Kings' Shardul Thakur.

After Lasith Malinga hit Thakur on the pads, the umpire was not doubtful of raising his finger signalling a dismissal. Malinga had to deliver the final blow and defend two runs and he managed to. After Mumbai defeated Chennai, the guests can be seen dancing up and down in joy, whistling and screaming. Watch the video below.

In another incident elsewhere, the video of the little boy weeping away after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run-out is also going viral on social media at the moment.

In the video, the little boy can be heard grumbling away at the third umpire for announcing a wrong decision. Many other fans too felt that MS Dhoni wasn't dismissed and the umpire was wrong for his decision. In the video, it can be seen that the little boy's mother tried to convince him not to shed tears and claiming that it could be a possibility of match-fixing.

