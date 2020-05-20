Viral video: Man uses household items to cut his own hair during the lockdown; netizens are loving it

A screengrab from the video posted on Twitter by Anup Khaple

With barbershops and salons shut due to the lockdown, people are looking at self-administrating haircuts. Do It Yourself (DIY) videos of haircuts and self grooming have been surfacing on the internet daily. One such video of a man successfully cutting his hair with some household items has made netizen sit up and take notice.

In the video, the man is seen cutting the fold of a newspaper to use it as a cape to protect his clothes during the haircut, after which he displays a paper pin, a razor blaze and a comb - the items to be used to cut his hair.

This is some next level jugaad ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½‍âÂÂï¸Â pic.twitter.com/koNq5DildI — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) May 17, 2020

The man then attaches the razor blade with the comb using a paper pin and gives himself a proper haircut. The video shared on Twitter garnered more than 45,000 views with 777 likes and was retweeted 217 times.

Users commenting on the post praising the man’s hack, said that it actually works, while others ask him to take care while using razor blade.

Nice guy. Perfect gentleman.



Aunty coming in to make sure he don't cut his ears off though — BAY-SRAA (@AnkitBesra) May 17, 2020

I tried this and it works âÂºï¸Â — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 18, 2020

Sent this to dad. My maa wasn't amused. ðÂÂÂ — Not-Fiction (@startafresh4) May 18, 2020

Would you try this hack to cut your hair?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news