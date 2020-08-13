Viral video: Huge king cobra rescued from house in Nainital

A viral video of a king cobra being rescued from a house in Uttarakhand by forest officials is making rounds on social media. A Rapid Response Team from the forest department found the snake under a table in the house and rescued it.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Akash Kumar Verma on Twitter who has credited the video to the District Forest Officer of Nainital. The two-minute-22 second clip shows a snake catcher catching hold of the snake from under the table. After securing the hold of the reptile, the snake catcher takes the king cobra to the rooftop of the house as people take pictures and videos of the reptile.

The catcher puts the king cobra inside a sack with the help of another person and ties the sack with a rope. At one point, the snake tries to coil itself around the snake catcher’s neck prompting reactions from the audience gathered on the rooftop.

The video shared on Tuesday garnered more than 5,300 views and tonnes of amusing comments from netizens.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the video:

Verma also posted an update about of the king cobra revealing that the snake was released in its natural habitat. He shared a video of the snake slithering out of the sack and going to the wild.

The king cobra is the largest venomous snake in the world that is widely found in South-east Asia, including India.

