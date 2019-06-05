Viral Video: Human mouth coin purse is uncomfortably realistic
The purse looks like the lower part of a man's face, which has a stubble, soft pink lips, and realistic teeth and gums
The Internet is a crazy place and tweeple share bizarre posts on social media that often goes viral. Sometimes the internet is too much to handle. Recently, a Twitter user posted a video of a realistic human mouth coin purse describes that dichotomy perfectly.
As per reports, the artist who created the purse is a Japanese music producer and amateur artist. The purse looks like the lower part of a man’s face, which has a stubble, soft pink lips, and realistic teeth and gums.
A Twitter user shared the video on June 1 and so far the video has garnered more than 13.7 million views, over 249,000 “likes” and about 105,110 retweets.
Here's the video of the realistic human mouth coin purse.
The coin case has attracted a plethora of comments from netizens.
However, this is not the first time that an artist has wrapped different objects in realistic-looking human flesh. Here are some of his creations which caught netizens’ attention earlier.
What do you think of this coin purse?
