Viral video: Boy fights huge 'spider', leaves netizens amused

In a video which went viral on the internet, a kid is seen petting a huge and hairy spider-which is nothing but a Halloween decoration. The video has amused people online as it is both hilarious and adorable.

The kid who was petting the decoration suddenly popped out of its cardboard and startled the kid. While the kid was initially scared, he quickly regained his composure and punched the spider. He even grabbed the head of the spider to scare him.

Social media users have all sorts of things to say. However, most were busy praising the kid for his bravery.

Future Special Forces Operator. — Nathan (@VinTage_Nathan) October 15, 2019

The kid was brave, wasn't he?

