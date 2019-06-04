Viral video: Latest knock-knock challenge grips TikTok

national

After the orange face challenge and the noodle dance challenge, a 'knock-knock' challenge has caught the attention of the tiktok users

Representational image

Whacky challenges and videos often make their way on TikTok and there is never just one video of its kind. Once something is trending, users are hooked on to it.

The challenge involves people knocking on a door in a rhythmic manner and it is hilarious. The challenge is serving as a source of enjoyment and stress-free activity for all the users who have been tired all day with work.

Many are recreating the hook step and also adding a twist of their own.

These were some of the funniest entries.

