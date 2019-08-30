Viral video: Lion eats grass at Khambha Forest, Twitterati shocked

national

Gujarat Forest Department took to the micro-blogging site and explained the reason behind this seemingly odd act

Lion eats grass, leaves people shocked. Pic/ Screengrab

Several people were surprised as a video of a lion eating grass went viral. The video has been shared over various social media platforms and shows a lion who is standing in a grass-covered area and munching on the greens. It was bizarre to many people as a lion is a carnivorous animal.

Everybody started pouring in all sorts of comments. While one section was left amused after watching it, yet another said that it's common. "Vegetarian lion," a user said while another added, "That poor guy was told to diet by his wife. She is a Lioness."

Gujarat Forest Department took to the micro-blogging site and explained the reason behind this seemingly odd act. Wild cats eat grass when their stomach is upset. This helps them vomit out some undigested food,” the department tweeted. “Present video is about lion eating green grass in Khambha forest area of Amreli district,” they further added.

A section of people said, “I am sorry to say but that's how dog and lions clean there stomach.. He is not eating grass, he is cleaning his stomach,” and “The lion is not eating ordinary grass. Its actually taking medicine from the grass. Carnivores do it routinely.” wrote another.

