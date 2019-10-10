Hilarious! Lioness creeped out by baby cub; her reaction is pure gold

Edinburgh: A recent video released by Edinburgh Zoo shows a lioness getting creeped out by her baby cub while she was resting. The 17 seconds video has garnered multiple shares while giving netizens a good laugh. In the video, a tiny cub is seen sneaking up from behind a lioness and giving her the shock of her life.

The video has gone viral in no time and received a barrage of responses on social media. Usually, lions and lionesses are the ones who scare people and other animals. To see them on the other side of the table is quite funny.

Watch the video here:

Trying to relax when you have little ones pic.twitter.com/i8TPCOdiX5 — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) October 7, 2019

A lot of people these days are watching animal videos on social media networks and getting a lot of joy out of it. From dogs to cats to birds, these cute animal videos are a sure shot stressbuster in this day and age of stressful life.

