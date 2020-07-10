Viral video: Man pulls off mid-air flip on stunt bicycle, lands on building

A screengarb of the viral video shows the man performing the stunt

After a video of a young man performing a backflip while standing on the edge of a cliff went viral, another video of a man pulling off stunt mid-air has left netizens speechless. Twitter user CCTV IDIOTS shared a video of the never-seen-before stunt.

CCTV IDIOTS captioned the video, "Nailed it." In the 7-seconds video clip, a man can be seen riding a stunt bicycle on a flyover. As the video moves further, the man suddenly crosses the road and comes to the other side where an elevated platform is kept. He then goes onto the platform where he suspends himself in the air and performs flip mid-air.

After performing the flip, the man lands perpendicular onto the building wall and goes down like a superhero. The breathtaking video went viral and garnered over 2.34 lakh views.

One user wrote, "That must drive his family down the wall", while another said, "The full video is seriously impressive." "Omw, that is amazing and so dangerous, serious skills. Respect," read another comment. One user even compared the stunt to the game GTA V.

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

The full video is seriously impressive. — Dave Starr (@Starrman28) July 8, 2020

Impressive ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Matt D (@matdicko) July 8, 2020

Drove down that road this morning — Paul Perrin (@Pablo_diablo83) July 8, 2020

Should have shown us the landing tooðÂÂÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ — Aylah (@anelempono) July 8, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news