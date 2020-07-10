Viral video: Man pulls off mid-air flip on stunt bicycle, lands on building
After performing the flip, the man lands perpendicular onto the building wall and goes down like a superhero
After a video of a young man performing a backflip while standing on the edge of a cliff went viral, another video of a man pulling off stunt mid-air has left netizens speechless. Twitter user CCTV IDIOTS shared a video of the never-seen-before stunt.
Nailed it ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/hqV49VnZ7i— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) July 8, 2020
CCTV IDIOTS captioned the video, "Nailed it." In the 7-seconds video clip, a man can be seen riding a stunt bicycle on a flyover. As the video moves further, the man suddenly crosses the road and comes to the other side where an elevated platform is kept. He then goes onto the platform where he suspends himself in the air and performs flip mid-air.
After performing the flip, the man lands perpendicular onto the building wall and goes down like a superhero. The breathtaking video went viral and garnered over 2.34 lakh views.
One user wrote, "That must drive his family down the wall", while another said, "The full video is seriously impressive." "Omw, that is amazing and so dangerous, serious skills. Respect," read another comment. One user even compared the stunt to the game GTA V.
Here's how Tweeple reacted:
Wooow!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®— KateÅÂÂÂÂina KoÅ¾ušková (@Kozuskova_Kacka) July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
The full video is seriously impressive.— Dave Starr (@Starrman28) July 8, 2020
Impressive ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Matt D (@matdicko) July 8, 2020
Drove down that road this morning— Paul Perrin (@Pablo_diablo83) July 8, 2020
Should have shown us the landing tooðÂÂÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ— Aylah (@anelempono) July 8, 2020
What do you think of the video?
