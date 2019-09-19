Viral video: Men dress up as women for Onam dance

A video of a group of men dressed as women and dancing on a Malayalam song at a function is going viral and it will leave you in splits.

In the video, one can see a group of men wearing a mundu like a dress. They also adorned some ornaments and danced to a Malayalam song. The video was shared on Facebook with the caption, "When you have no female employees and you have to celebrate Onam, this happens."

The men are wearing gajra as a headdress, sunglasses, and a long necklace. The internet is in splits and cannot stop laughing at the video.

People commented with various laughter emojis. The men are seen dancing on the song Kaithapoo Manamenthae from the film Sneham by Radhika Thilak. It is a Kaikotti Kali song which is sung during Kaikotti Kali performance. For those unversed, Kaikottikali is an extremely popular folk dance which is performed by the women of Kerala in a group on the occasion of Onam and Thiruvathira.

