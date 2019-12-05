Viral video: MS Dhoni sings old Bollywood song 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

MS Dhoni took a sabbatical after India's campaign in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and talk of his retirement or coming back on the field has been making headlines in recent times.

MS Dhoni was seen practising at the nets in Ranchi last month and on his comeback, he recently said that questions regarding his cricketing future would be answered in January.

A video has surfaced where Dhoni can be seen humming the song, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye from the movie, Jurm which was posted by an Instagram user. "WARNING: PLS WATCH AT UR OWN RISK...The very talented Mr Mahi pls don't kill me for posting dis one! But dis awaaz had to b shared! @sakshisingh_r urs comin soon," the user wrote.

MS Dhoni was last seen in the ICC 2015 World Cup. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Dhoni stepped down as captain of India's ODI team in January 2017.

