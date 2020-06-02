Viral video: Mumbai cop and family recover from COVID-19, return home to hero's welcome

A screengrab of the viral video shows the police constable and his family returning home to heroes welcome

In a heartening development, a Mumbai policeman and his family, including wife and children, attached to the Samtanagar police station received a grand welcome after successfully recovering from coronavirus. The success story of the COVID-19 warrior was shared by Mumbai Police on their official Twitter handle on May 30.

When this family tested positive for COVID19, they took the virus head on & emerged victorious. They are now safe at home, including the 9 and 6 y/o junior warriors.

Our COVID Warrior from Samtanagar PStn can't wait to report back on duty & serve the city again#AamhiDutyVarAahot pic.twitter.com/awjnAVjPlj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the inspiring video in which the police constable can be seen walking towards his home along with his family as people welcome them by showering flower petals. Neighbours can also be seen welcoming the victorious family with thunderous applause.

The 53-second video clip, which begins with the text 'Welcome back heroes', showcases a tale of courage, hope and determination that the cop and his family showed to overcome the COVID-19 battle. The video concludes with a heartfelt message that reads, "We wish this family of fighters a healthy life ahead."

While sharing the video with over 5 million followers, Mumbai Police tweeted, "When this family tested positive for COVID-19, they took the virus head on & emerged victorious. They are now safe at home, including the 9 and 6 y/o junior warriors." The tweet further said that the COVID-19 warrior of the police force can't wait to join the duty and serve the city once again.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 20,000 views and counting. The heartwarming video has also garnered hundreds of comments with users lauding the cop and his family for their successful triumph over coronavirus.

One user wrote, "Remember the sacrifice their families also do," while a second user commented, "Hats off... Salute to you and your family....." A third user said, "Hats off... Salute to you and your family.....Congratulations that u fought back," while a fourth user paid rich tributes on the Mumbai Police force and said, "U R What makes Mumbai one of the safest cities in the world."

