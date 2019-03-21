Viral video: Nigerian boys dance on Dola Re Dola. Have Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit seen it yet?

international

A short video of two Nigerian boys dancing on Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit's famous song, Dola Re Dola is going viral. However, it is nowhere close to the original one

Pic/Screengrab

A number of videos from TikTok are going viral on the internet of late. People all around the world are making entertaining videos and sharing them on the platform. Recently, a short video of two Nigerian boys dancing on Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit's famous song, Dola Re Dola is going viral. However, it is nowhere close to the original one.

They are not trying to copy the steps but have given their own twist to it.

Internet users are loving their moves. Some of the comments on Instagram say, "I rather watch this dance choreography of the song than the actual one."

Another one read, "this might be the best thing you see all year."

"Us when Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gum starts playing," one of the users commented.

Read also: Viral video: Man rides fake horse in Tiktok video, Twitterati cracks up

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates