Viral video of a three-horned cow takes Internet by storm

A screengrab from the video posted by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter

The Internet often takes people by surprise with their wonderful content and viral pictures that need a second glance to be believed. One of these wonders of the Internet is a viral video of the three-horned cow that has been making rounds of social media and has baffled neitzens.

The viral video of the Ankole cow, found in Uganda were shared by forest officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter that show its long-white horns. What made people sit up and take notice of the cow is its third horn protruding from the front, that resembles that of a unicorn.

According to a report in the Daily Star the video was shot in 2018. The clip posted by Nanda on May 13 has garnered more than 11,900 views with over 1,100 likes and was retweeted 212 times.

Here’s how the twitterati reacted on the post:

Longhorns of Uganda. — ramanathkrishnan ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ramanathkrish66) May 14, 2020

Weight bearing capacity..That too on headðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vijay A M (@vijayam2137) May 13, 2020

Nature is so amazing :) — Swati Rastogi (@swatirastogi06) May 15, 2020

Indeed a trishul! Poor guy is carrying so much weight on his head! — Heena Mehta (@HeenaMe61603627) May 14, 2020

What do you think of this post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news