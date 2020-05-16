Viral video of a three-horned cow takes Internet by storm
The viral video shows the cow with its third horn protruding from the front, that resembles that of a unicorn
The Internet often takes people by surprise with their wonderful content and viral pictures that need a second glance to be believed. One of these wonders of the Internet is a viral video of the three-horned cow that has been making rounds of social media and has baffled neitzens.
The viral video of the Ankole cow, found in Uganda were shared by forest officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter that show its long-white horns. What made people sit up and take notice of the cow is its third horn protruding from the front, that resembles that of a unicorn.
From Uganda. pic.twitter.com/mPBfIuicsk
According to a report in the Daily Star the video was shot in 2018. The clip posted by Nanda on May 13 has garnered more than 11,900 views with over 1,100 likes and was retweeted 212 times.
Here’s how the twitterati reacted on the post:
