Viral video of baby elephant taking first steps leaves netizens amused

A screen grab of the video shows the baby elephant making efforts to take its first steps

A heartwarming video of a baby elephant making efforts to take its first steps has taken the internet by storm. The adorable video was shared by Twitter user Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest officer who has about 90,000 followers on the microblogging site.

The first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant & with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM. pic.twitter.com/nY2LkzvB5m — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 5, 2020

The IFS officer, on March 5, took to Twitter to share the adorable clip. In the video, an elephant calf can be seen trying to take its first tentative steps only to fail. The baby elephant can be seen falling on the ground after taking a step. After making another effort to walk, the baby elphant can be seen striving hard to stand still on its own.

While sharing the video filled with loads of cuteness, Kaswan wrote: The first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant & with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM.

While Mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family. pic.twitter.com/iFHHVJoJfL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 6, 2020

A day later, Kaswan shared another video of the same elephant calf. In the second video, the baby elephant can be seen being helped by its mother to stand up on its feet. The mother can even be seen putting her trunk to help her baby maintain balance and stand on its feet.

While sharing the second video showing how a mother helps its child to stand on thier feet, Kaswan wrote: While Mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family.

While the first video has left netizens amused, the second video shows the beautful relationship that a mother shares with her child. Both the videos have garnered over 1,00,000 views with hundres of Twitter users left in awe of the baby elephant.

One user wrote, "first step...start to the long walks," while another user commented, "He's so cute." A third user said, "They moan when one of them dies. They cry and don't feel like going away from the dead one. They are truly amazing and majestic creatures."

Here's how netizens reacted to the adorable video:

