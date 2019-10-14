Viral video of 'dancing Sita' is winning the internet

The beats of the dholtasha cannot stop anyone from breaking into a step or two, not even goddess Sita. A viral video of a little girl dressed as Goddess Sita adorably dancing without the care of the world on the beats of the dhol tasha has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows the girl dressed in a orange sari with jewellery made of flowers standing with two boys, dressed as Lord Ram and Laxman. Amidst the dholtasha, it appears as if the girl could not contain her excitement and broke into a dance.

Although it seems that the video was shot during Dussehra, its origin and place is unknown. However, the video has retweeted many times with people’s comments appreciating her moves and her costume. Some users said that the video made them very happy as they watch the girl's reaction to the music.

Among users gushing over the dancing girl, while one user asked why is Sita so happy, another user liked the way her hair was tied on the top.

Why maa Sitha so happy ??? pic.twitter.com/cfes0SH6pi

She has made me happy; what a sweet child!Her response to the music is so natural!

I have no idea what any of the references are I'm reading but I know happiness crosses cultural lines. Happy is happy anywhere in the world. This girl is Happy! — Anthony T Watkins (@AnthonyTWatkin1) October 13, 2019

Omg such a cutie sita ...And the way she is dancing ... https://t.co/u1Kwf9fIwl — RAFALE LADY (@reporting_sir) October 13, 2019

For the first time Sita is dancing to her own tunes! https://t.co/DxCb2jVc5b — Satyajit Nayak (@satyajit_nayak4) October 14, 2019

That Sita kid dancing video is so cute that I’ve been watching on loop since morning. That single coconut tree on top of the head especially. — Accidental Writer (@accidentlwriter) October 13, 2019

Learnings:

1. Never hesitate to let ur inner joy from pouring out. It's contagious and makes others happy as well.

2. Now just coz Sita (neighbor's kid) is dancing, don't expect or force ur kid ( Kid as Raam ) to do so.

3. Uncle in White shirt, read aloud and learn parenting — KaapiUncle (@KaapiUncle) October 13, 2019

