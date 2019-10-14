MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Viral video of 'dancing Sita' is winning the internet

Updated: Oct 14, 2019, 16:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The video shows the girl dressed in a orange sari with jewellery made of flowers standing with two boys, dressed as Lord Ram and Laxman

A screengrab of the video.
A screengrab of the video.

The beats of the dholtasha cannot stop anyone from breaking into a step or two, not even goddess Sita. A viral video of a little girl dressed as Goddess Sita adorably dancing without the care of the world on the beats of the dhol tasha has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows the girl dressed in a orange sari with jewellery made of flowers standing with two boys, dressed as Lord Ram and Laxman. Amidst the dholtasha, it appears as if the girl could not contain her excitement and broke into a dance.

Although it seems that the video was shot during Dussehra, its origin and place is unknown. However, the video has retweeted many times with people’s comments appreciating her moves and her costume. Some users said that the video made them very happy as they watch the girl's reaction to the music.

Among users gushing over the dancing girl, while one user asked why is Sita so happy, another user liked the way her hair was tied on the top.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

dussehrasocial networking site

Viral video: Jailer suspended for dancing in uniform

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK