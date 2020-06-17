Viral video of kids enjoying a makeshift seesaw in Madhya Pradesh wins hearts online!

It is a delight to watch children play and make up games on their own. And at times, when children use their unique creative ideas and build something to play with, they deserve all the appreciation they can get from us. Two children in Madhya Pradesh are being showered with praises online after a video of them playing and having a gala time in a makeshift seesaw went viral.

The video shows a long, curved log placed on the tip of a smaller log that is stumped to the ground. The children are seen sitting on the opposite ends of the log and spinning around and going up and down like a seesaw and a merry-go-round, all at once.

The user who shared the video on Twitter, Sher Singh Meena said in the captions that the children had built the seesaw on their own, by doing 'jugaad' on which they are playing and enjoying their game to the fullest. "Really playing games gives happiness and fuels creativity in kids (sic)."

In one of my #Village #atamnirbharbano kids made their own sea saw by Jugad and enjoying max.

Really playing games gives happiness and fuels creativity in kids. #panna pic.twitter.com/UAsTwaIBeT — Sher Singh Meena (@SherSingh_IAS) June 12, 2020

The video, shared on June 12, garnered more than 6,400 views on Twitter with 254 likes and was retweeted 22 times. The users commenting on the video praised the creativity behind the swing, while remembered their own childhood and reminisced how they used to enjoy this game back then. while watching the video.

This is our #India.

People happy in all circumstances. — Gaurav Sharma, IFSð®ð³ (@gsharma993) June 13, 2020

Creativity at its best. — Profarmer (@Profarmer9) June 13, 2020

Good to see it again. In our childhood, we were used to make it every year. It's called à¤²à¥à¤¹à¤à¤à¥à¤ in Bagheli dialect. — à¤¦à¥à¤µV_Singh (@Shadez_of_Life) June 13, 2020

Better than Normal seasaw — $AND€€P $ANGISH€TT¥ -S O C I A L D I S T A N C E R (@SS16181375) June 13, 2020

This is an old technology, I used to play in my childhood. — Satish Kumarð®ð³ (@Satish_Kumar_D) June 13, 2020

This is a great honest and innocent innovation. ' Atmanirbhar, perhaps. — Amit Bhargava (@bhargavaamit191) June 17, 2020

#Childrens are always creative ! ð — Parth Panchal ð®ð³ #StayHome (@im_parth13) June 15, 2020

What do you think about this video?

