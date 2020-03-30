Viral video of leopard climbing tree with prey amuses netizens

A viral video of a leopard climbing a tree with his prey in this mouth, that has been making rounds in the social media has left netizens amused. The video, posted by a forest official on Twitter shows the big cat taking a good look at the tree and effortlessly climbing atop one of its branches with a deer in its mouth.

IFS Parveen Kaswan, who posted the video, calls the leopard’s climb 'unbelievable' and explains a fun fact about the cat in the captions saying, "Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey & can climb a straight tree. In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also. (sic)"

Unbelievable climb. Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey & can climb a straight tree. In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also. Close shot. Sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/kXrkSpqLq8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 28, 2020

He also confirms in the comments that the scene was not shot in India and was sent to him by a friend. The video, posted on Saturday garnered over 157,500 views on Twitter, with close to 10,800 likes and more than 3,600 retweets.

Users commenting on the post praised the leopard's planning and execution skills used to climb the tree.

Raw power. He calculated everything before starting the ascent. — Rajesh Parikh (@imacuriosguy) March 28, 2020

They usually take their prey up the trees to minimise the chances of getting driven away from it by others predators.

That was the headlight of the jeep which is visible in the rear view mirror. — Ashutosh Sharma (@AshuDoodler) March 29, 2020

Superiority of natural intelligence — Bahubali09 (@bahubali09) March 29, 2020

Extraordinary jaw strength n control on ascent .. AMAZING !! — Meenakshi.B ðÂÂ¹ (@minakshibhanja1) March 28, 2020

What do you think about the video?