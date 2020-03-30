Search

Viral video of leopard climbing tree with prey amuses netizens

Updated: Apr 05, 2020, 11:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video, posted by a forest official on Twitter shows the big cat taking a good look at the tree and effortlessly climbing atop one of its branches with a deer in its mouth

A screengrab from the video posted on Twitter by IFS Parveen Kaswan
A viral video of a leopard climbing a tree with his prey in this mouth, that has been making rounds in the social media has left netizens amused. The video, posted by a forest official on Twitter shows the big cat taking a good look at the tree and effortlessly climbing atop one of its branches with a deer in its mouth.

IFS Parveen Kaswan, who posted the video, calls the leopard’s climb 'unbelievable' and explains a fun fact about the cat in the captions saying, "Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey & can climb a straight tree. In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also. (sic)"

He also confirms in the comments that the scene was not shot in India and was sent to him by a friend. The video, posted on Saturday garnered over 157,500 views on Twitter, with close to 10,800 likes and more than 3,600 retweets.

Users commenting on the post praised the leopard's planning and execution skills used to climb the tree.

