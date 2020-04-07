Viral video of man dressed as 'ghost' makes Twitterati's day amid lockdown

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by Noodlehead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people last week to light candles, lamps, torches and flashlights from mobile phones on Sunday evening at 9 pm for nine minutes to show their unity against fight the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Although people observed the #9pm9minute event, there were some who showed their solidarity in over-the-top ways! From firing rounds from a gun to yelling ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ and Bharat Mata ki Jai, people did all sorts of acts to cast away the virus. But nothing can top this viral video of a man dressed as a ghost and holding a candle.

A viral video posted on Twitter by a user named Noodlehead shows a man donning a white sheet over him and holding a lit candle. As the clip had the haunting Bollywood tune of ‘Gumnaam hai koi’ being played in the background, the man in the white sheet was seen walking back and forth like an old filmy ghost!

HIT ME ON THE HEAD SOMEBODY BEFORE I LOSE IT ð¤£ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/mqaXrv2TAl — Noodlehead (@wack_a_noodle) April 5, 2020

The 15-second-long video posted on April 5 garnered more than 254,700 views with over 12,800 likes and was retweeted 4,300 times. The users commenting the video posted hilarious reactions with some lauding the man for his ‘innovation’.

Man/woman deserves an award — à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾ à¥à¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤¬ (@mirchagalib) April 5, 2020

Innovation ... even in this..ðððð — Spartan (@spartan4evr1) April 5, 2020

Ok this wins! I allow the whole tamasha just for this! ð — Dr. Sonali Vaid MD MPH (@SonaliVaid) April 5, 2020

Salute to whoever that person is ððð — Abshar (@Aaabshar) April 5, 2020

Sense of humour has to be appreciated ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ — Jumla Buster (@FekuBuster) April 5, 2020

Possessed by #COVID19 (Coronavirus), so exorcism is taking place ðð¤£ð¤£ — Quarantined ÐÄkîýå (ÚØ§Ú©ÛØ§) | #StayHome #SaveLives (@DakiyaTPM) April 5, 2020

What do you think of this ghost?

