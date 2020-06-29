Viral video of man making pav bhaji with extra butter leaves Tweeple hungry

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, street foods like vada pav, bhel puri, and sandwich are what most people are missing. While some have honed their cooking skills and are making delicious food at home, there are many who still miss street food.

In the midst of all of this, pictures and videos of Mumbai's popular snacks are going viral on the internet, reminding people of the good old days when they could gorge on their favourite street foods. Recently, a video of a man making pav bhaji with extra butter went viral leaving netizens hungry.

Extra Butter with Pav Bhaji pic.twitter.com/GNgU1JWDpL — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 28, 2020

On Sunday, Twitter user Godman Chikna shared a rare, throwback video and captioned it, "Pav Bhaji with extra Butter. Extra Butter with Pav Bhaji (sic)." In the 44-seconds video clip, a man can be seen cooking one of Mumbai's favourite street food - Pav Bhaji.

The man can be seen adding an entire bar of butter, layer-by-layer, on the bhaji which is cooking on the pan. At the end of the video, he serves the bhaji loaded with a layer of butter in plates to the customers. The video of pav bhaji oozing with butter has left netizens drooling over the popular street food.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 80,000 views and nearly 5,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Twitterati flooded the comments section with many saying that it was a sin to share such videos during the COVID-19 crisis. One user said, "It's considered a criminal act to share such videos during pandemic," while another commented, "Its actually Butter with Extra Bhaji." A third user wrote, "Fantastic stuff... But it is a sin."

Here's how netizens reacted:

It's considered a criminal act to share such videos during pandemic ðÂÂ¤¤ðÂÂ¤¤ðÂÂ¤¤ — curiousX (@perspectiveX3) June 28, 2020

Its actually Butter with Extra Bhaji. — The BBC (@BabaBakChod) June 28, 2020

Fantastic stuff... But it is a sin ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — MAHIMA SHASTRI ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤®à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ (@MahimaShastri) June 28, 2020

Location??? This video made me so happy — DikshaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@BrahmaandKiMaa) June 28, 2020

This is extra pav bhaji with butter. — nipun srivastava (@nipunsri) June 28, 2020

Sardar Pavbhaji. It was like having only butter with pav and then you can taste Bhaji in between. — Ron (@quarantinod) June 28, 2020

Do you miss eating out on the streets of Mumbai? What did you think of the video?

