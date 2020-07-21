Viral video of rare yellow turtle leaves netizens amazed

A few days ago, a viral video of frogs changing colour like a chameleon and enjoying the monsoon season left netizens amused. Now, a video of a rare yellow turtle being spotted and rescued has left netizens surprised. The rare yellow turtled was found in Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who said that the rare yellow turtle could be a case of an albino. In the 10-seconds video, the rare yellow turtle can be seen swimming in an aquarium with ease and comfort.

Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism. pic.twitter.com/MfXrXVYbfH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

Later, Nanda also shared a picture of the yellow turtle and said, "Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism." In his earlier tweet, Nanda said that a similar aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh a few years back.

Correct. It's an albino of Indian flapshell. A common species of freshwater turtle found across India. — Sneha Dharwadkar (@Herpomania) July 20, 2020

So far, the video has collected over 37,000 views and counting. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "Similar turtle was found in Digha month ago", while another said, "Similar turtle was found in Digha month ago".

Here are some of the comments:

Hello there, yellow cutie. Wish you the best life! ðÂÂ¤©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ« — Nikita Nabanita (@Nikita_Nabanita) July 20, 2020

Fantastic sir, I never seen before. — Shishir Mullick (@MullickShishir) July 20, 2020

Golden yellow! Beautiful — anusha harishankar ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@Aharishankar) July 20, 2020

So pretty ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sharon Dias Nachon (@SharonDN1) July 20, 2020

The wonders of nature ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ kudos to the people of #Balasore for rescuing this angel — Nila Madhab PANDA à¬¨à­ÂÂà¬³à¬®à¬¾à¬§à¬¬ à¬ªà¬£à­ÂÂà¬¡à¬¾ (@nilamadhabpanda) July 20, 2020

After the turtle was rescued, it was handed it over to the forest department officials in Odisha. Bhanoomitra Acharya, wildlife warden, said the yellow turtle was a unique find and he had never seen a specimen like this before.

Odisha: A yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district. It was later handed over to Forest Department officials. B Acharya, Wildlife Warden says, "This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this." (19.07.20) pic.twitter.com/MWxjLzabyc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya said.

