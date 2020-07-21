Search

Viral video of rare yellow turtle leaves netizens amazed

Updated: Jul 21, 2020, 12:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

he rare yellow turtled was found in Balasore district of Odisha

A close-up of the rare yellow turtle. Pic/Twitter Susanta Nanda
A few days ago, a viral video of frogs changing colour like a chameleon and enjoying the monsoon season left netizens amused. Now, a video of a rare yellow turtle being spotted and rescued has left netizens surprised. The rare yellow turtled was found in Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday.

The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who said that the rare yellow turtle could be a case of an albino. In the 10-seconds video, the rare yellow turtle can be seen swimming in an aquarium with ease and comfort.

Later, Nanda also shared a picture of the yellow turtle and said, "Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism." In his earlier tweet, Nanda said that a similar aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh a few years back.

So far, the video has collected over 37,000 views and counting. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "Similar turtle was found in Digha month ago", while another said, "Similar turtle was found in Digha month ago".

Here are some of the comments:

After the turtle was rescued, it was handed it over to the forest department officials in Odisha. Bhanoomitra Acharya, wildlife warden, said the yellow turtle was a unique find and he had never seen a specimen like this before.

"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya said.

What do you think of the rare yellow turtle?

