Viral video: Rajyavardhan Rathore performs coin trick, Internet applauds

Rathore also issued a diktat for those who were planning to do this trick, "Don't let it touch the ground!"

BJP MP and Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore took to Instagram to share a video of himself performing a coin trick and it is amazing.

In the video, Rathore flipped three coins which were kept on the back of his hand and caught all of them without letting anyone fall on the ground. Rathore also said that he used to practise this trick during his shooting days to build his hand and eye coordination.

The internet applauded him for the trick. Energetic and alert," said a user while another wrote: "Superb sir ! You always come up with something innovative and challenging."

Actor Vivek Oberoi commented on the post saying, "Wow! That’s like ‘matrix’ level reflexes! Love the reaction with the flex in the end ðª Showed it to my kids, now there are coins falling everywhere lol! Will definitely try my “hand” at it too."

