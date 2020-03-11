Viral video: Ramdas Athawale chants 'Go Corona, Corona Go' at Gateway of India, Twitterati reacts

A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and

Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Central Minister Mr Ramdas Athawale requests Corona to go back from India ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/4FJmmwwxP3 — Santosh Addagulla (@santoshspeed) March 10, 2020

Twitterati was left amused and did not miss out on the opportunity.

Karunanidhi left us because of this. pic.twitter.com/86uIANeFqD — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) March 10, 2020

Karuna Nandy walks into a party.



People: pic.twitter.com/HWyn9xC7cp — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) March 10, 2020

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.

(with inputs from agencies)

