Viral video: Ramdas Athawale chants 'Go Corona, Corona Go' at Gateway of India, Twitterati reacts

Published: Mar 11, 2020, 10:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Pic/Screengrab
Pic/Screengrab

A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and
Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.

Twitterati was left amused and did not miss out on the opportunity.

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.

(with inputs from agencies)

