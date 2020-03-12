Viral video shows daring Squirrel take on a cobra to save its babies

An amazing video of a mother fighting to protect its babies taken netizens by suprise. The breataking video was shared by Twitter user Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer who is working in Odisha. In the video, a squirrel can be seen taking on a cobra in order to protect its babies.

Mother's love is unlimited & never fades till the last breath

That explains the strength of a squirrel mother in taking up a fight with the mighty Cobra to protect her babies.(Credit in the video) pic.twitter.com/P2Ya7bQIya — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 11, 2020

In the 39-seconds clip, the squirrel can be seen defending her babies as the reptile makes numerous efforts to attack her babies. The shocking video shows the a mother squirrel fighting the cobra in order to protect ots babies from the reptiles attack.

Scary vedio.. i got extreme tension while watching — sravani (@sravani950570) March 11, 2020

IIF officer Nanda shared the amazing video on Wednesday with his 23,000 followers. While sharing the video, Nanda captioned it: Mother's love is unlimited & never fades till the last breath. That explains the strength of a squirrel mother in taking up a fight with the mighty Cobra to protect her babies.

Truly.... A mother's love is infinite. — D (@deep_ika) March 11, 2020

The adorable video shows how mothers protect thier child no matter what the sitiation is and are always there for thir childern. The daring video showing the courageous act of the squirrel has garnered nearly 5,000 views and about 5000 likes. The video has left netizens in awe with the mother's strength to go to any extent to save her children.

Mother's love unlimited,endless and exllent dare of squirrel mom — Ravinder Reddy Matta (@RaviMatta12) March 11, 2020

Praising the courageous squirrel, one user commented, "Amazing....look at how she uses her tail as a lure and for safety," while another Twitterati said, "Truly.... A mother's love is infinite." While another comment read: Mother's love unlimited, endless and exllent dare of squirrel mom."

