Search

Viral video shows families of soldiers seeing them off at railway station, leaves Twitter emotional

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 09:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Families of Indian Army soldiers can be seen saying goodbye to them at Pune's Khadki railway station as they return to join duty

A screengrab of the video shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
A screengrab of the video shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

A heartbreaking video of the families of Indian Army soldiers seeing them off at a railway station in Pune has left netizens teary-eyed. The video was shared by Union Railway Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal on his Twitter handle. The video, which has gone viral, has now left many emotional.

In the 1-minute 28-seconds video, families of Indian Army soldiers can be seen saying goodbye to them at Pune's Khadki railway station as they return to join duty and serve the nation amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Here's a look at the heartwarming video:

Another interesting highlight of the video is the fact that the soldiers and even their family members are armed with face mask and practicing social distance to fight COVID-19.

While sharing the video, the Railway Minister showered praises on the brave soldiers. The video shows Army soldiers hugging and bidding goodbye to their families. The video left many teary-eyed as it also features the song 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' from the 1986 movie Karma.

Family-Army-Pune
Families of the Indian Army soldiers bidding them goodbye at Khadki railway station in Pune

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.30 lakh views and hundreds of comments. One user wrote, "Proud of Indian army and our Indian railway", while another said, "Salute to Army & their family."

Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK