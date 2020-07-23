Viral video shows families of soldiers seeing them off at railway station, leaves Twitter emotional

A heartbreaking video of the families of Indian Army soldiers seeing them off at a railway station in Pune has left netizens teary-eyed. The video was shared by Union Railway Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal on his Twitter handle. The video, which has gone viral, has now left many emotional.

In the 1-minute 28-seconds video, families of Indian Army soldiers can be seen saying goodbye to them at Pune's Khadki railway station as they return to join duty and serve the nation amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Here's a look at the heartwarming video:

Another interesting highlight of the video is the fact that the soldiers and even their family members are armed with face mask and practicing social distance to fight COVID-19.

While sharing the video, the Railway Minister showered praises on the brave soldiers. The video shows Army soldiers hugging and bidding goodbye to their families. The video left many teary-eyed as it also features the song 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' from the 1986 movie Karma.



Families of the Indian Army soldiers bidding them goodbye at Khadki railway station in Pune

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.30 lakh views and hundreds of comments. One user wrote, "Proud of Indian army and our Indian railway", while another said, "Salute to Army & their family."

Here are some of the reactions:

Proud of indian army and our indian railway. We proud that we r living in india.and we have one the best army n railway. With limited resources, both r working very https://t.co/jLZKtRwPFI covid indian railway providing great service.and our borders our army working greatðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Jasmin Doshi (@JasminDoshi7) July 19, 2020

Salute to Army & their https://t.co/R6FOrWsohL plays a important role for our Army — IamSk (@karpeace) July 19, 2020

Aansu aagaye ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶âÂÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂÂ



Jai Hind..



Bharat Mata ki Jai...



Jai Jawan âÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Bhakti Rachnaà¤­à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¿ à¤°à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ (@BRachna23) July 19, 2020

Rooh khadi ho gyi ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ — junior gupta ji (@Nitingupta2799) July 20, 2020

What a video! Really Heart touching, we Hindus don’t have any words for the services you are don’t the Mother Land called Hindustan. Jai Hind Sir. We all stand for you. We can only pray, and identify the God will be with India Army. — raghuveer (@1966_rvr) July 19, 2020

Proud of indian army and our indian railway. We proud that we r living in india.and we have one the best army n railway. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³JAI HIND ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ — Akash Paul ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@AkashPa64599156) July 20, 2020

This video brings tears in my eyes, these good byes are the toughest, huge respect!! Salute ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ — Navneet Purohit (@navneet_nicky) July 19, 2020

What do you think of the video?

