Search

Viral video shows frog fighting a leopard. You won't believe who won!

Published: May 22, 2020, 14:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The 18-second-long video shared by a forest officer on Twitter, shows how the tiny amphibian forced the ferocious big cat to back off

A screengrab from the video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter
A screengrab from the video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter

A viral video of a fight between a tiny frog and leopard that made the latter leave the field proves that ‘size doesn’t better’. The 18-second-long video shared by a forest officer on Twitter, shows how the tiny amphibian forced the ferocious big cat to back off.

Forest officer Susanta Nanda IFS shared the clip with the caption, that reads, “Times are changing..... Unbelievable fight between a frog & leopard.  And see who wins.”

The frog was seen leaping for safety from the leopard as the big cat tries to attack the tiny creature. After a futile attempt in capturing the frog, the leopard was seen leaving the field.

Shared on Thursday, the video managed to garner more than 10,900 views on Twitter with 957 likes and was retweeted 186 times so far. Users commenting on the video posted how strong resistance can unsettle the most powerful of adversaries.

What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK