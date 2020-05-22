Viral video shows frog fighting a leopard. You won't believe who won!

A screengrab from the video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter

A viral video of a fight between a tiny frog and leopard that made the latter leave the field proves that ‘size doesn’t better’. The 18-second-long video shared by a forest officer on Twitter, shows how the tiny amphibian forced the ferocious big cat to back off.

Forest officer Susanta Nanda IFS shared the clip with the caption, that reads, “Times are changing..... Unbelievable fight between a frog & leopard. And see who wins.”

The frog was seen leaping for safety from the leopard as the big cat tries to attack the tiny creature. After a futile attempt in capturing the frog, the leopard was seen leaving the field.

Times are changing.....

Unbelievable fight between a frog & leopard. And see who winsð



— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 21, 2020

Shared on Thursday, the video managed to garner more than 10,900 views on Twitter with 957 likes and was retweeted 186 times so far. Users commenting on the video posted how strong resistance can unsettle the most powerful of adversaries.

Size doesn't matter....proved — NiteshRunning (@Nitesh9999) May 21, 2020

Strong resistance can unsettle the most powerful adversaries — sanjoy patnaik (@sanjoypatnaik) May 21, 2020

One lost its capabilities vs other never gave up for survival. — Suchendu K. Subudhi (@SuchenduK) May 21, 2020

It is not important who you are but what you are. — Sunil Gupta (@tralgy) May 21, 2020

What do you think about the video?

