Viral video shows Italian man wearing large disc to flight COVID-19

Amidst the poubreak of COVID-19 all across the globe, a viral video showing a man roaming with a large disc has taken netizens by surprise. In the video, an Italian man is seen wearing a giant cardbard circle around his waist as he walks on the streets of Rome amidst the lockdown in the country.

Twitter user L'Antikulturale shared the viral video with the caption: Rome, testaccio market. From the caption, it seems that the man is roaming with the disc in Testaccio market in Rome, Italy. The video has garbered over 13,000 views with netizens flooding the comments section with thier reactions.

Roma'da ilginç Coronavirüsten korunma yöntemi — Nas Bil (@NasBil8) March 13, 2020

"That guy sure is attracting a bunch of tourists. His approach would have been more effective if he had stayed indoors," read one comment. While another user said, "Unique but not effective because he can’t fit through a door." "Wonder where he puts that contraption when he uses the public restroom," said another comment.



Illustration: Atul Jain

In the video, the man who has become a centre of attraction can be seen snapped by a photographer as he is all smiles for the lenses. While many thought it was genius idea, a concerned Twitter user said, "It’s good as long as no one sneezes and the particles float through the air and gets on him anyway?"

As per the latest update from health officials, nearly 15,000 people in Italy have been infected by the virus. The outbreak has claimed the lives of at least 1,266 people, reports IANS.

