Viral video shows mannequin in saree offering sanitiser to customers at textile store in Tamil Nadu

After sharing an adorable video of an elephant with a unique haircut from Tamil Nadu, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen recently shared yet another video from the South Indian state which has taken netizens by surprise. The viral video shows a mannequin offering hand sanitiser to customers at a textile store in Tamil Nadu.

Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN. An automated mannequins draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitisers. Post Corona is sure to see intensified technological evolutions. pic.twitter.com/r2QQg1wpsY — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 20, 2020

The Tamil Nadu-based textile store came up with this innovative idea to offer hand sanitiser to their customers amid the COVID-19 crisis. "Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN," Ramen tweeted.

In the 44-seconds video, a mannequin-clad in saree can be seen moving around the store to provide sanitiser to the customers. Ramen said the mannequins detect customers around and walk up to them to provide sanitisers. Isn't that amazing.

Two-in-one : she models for the saris and also provides you with sanitizer #CoronaInnovation @makma_twitpic.twitter.com/KGknMXXjQz — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 19, 2020

The textile store has employed automated mannequins to ensure people sanitise their hands. The highlight of it is the fact that the entire process is contactless.

The video has collected over 32,000 views. Even business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Two-in-one: She models for the sarees and also provides you with sanitiser."

Taking to the comments section one user said, "Loved ittttt #RobotLady with Saree," while another wrote, "This is really productive use of robotics." A third user said, "it is a good thing employees need not be put on that job."

Here are some of the reactions:

#ideas We Indians are always adequate in innovation and most importantly most of them are affordable to everyone. #Atmanirbharbharat #Indianjugad #affordable — Hardik Shah (@hardik_shah905) July 21, 2020

Loved ittttt #RobotLady with Saree ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

Isn’t she looks so Beautiful ?? And Great Way To Encourages New generation our Sanskriti ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — KaminiDesai (@Kamini07_Offl) July 21, 2020

This is really productive use of robotics . ðÂÂÂ — Anu (@Anu28667435) July 22, 2020

Wonderful idea and technology. — DR. KAMAL GARG (@drkamalgarg1064) July 20, 2020

Nice intiative.. Excellent ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Eazhisai Vallabi (@eazhisai) July 21, 2020

What do you think about this unique idea?

