Viral video shows mother monkey saving its baby from well. Seen it yet?

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 13:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the 18-seconds video clip, a baby monkey can be seen crying inside a well as it tries to figure out ways to come out

A screengrav of the video

A viral video of a monkey recusing its baby from a well is winning hearts online. The stunning video comes a few days after another video showed a mother elephant helping its baby to climb over a road barrier. The heartwarming video was shared by India Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

While sharing the clip, IFS officer Susanta Nanda said the love of a mother can make them the best commandos. And guess what, we couldn't argue but agree. In the 18-seconds video clip, a baby monkey can be seen crying inside a well as it tries to figure out ways to come out.

A screengrab of the video shows the mother monkey pulling its baby out from the well

One can also see the baby monkey scared and distressed as it fails to get out of the well. As the clip moves further, the mother monkey comes to her child's rescue and lowers herself in the well and tries to get the baby monkey out by balancing her hind legs on the wall.

In the end, one can see the mother monkey getting hold of her baby and the baby jumping onto her back and holding her tightly. The mother monkey climbs out of the well and hugs her child.

The viral video clip has collected nearly 2 lakh views and over 20,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, Twitterati lauded the mother monkey for its courage.

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the adorable mumma monkey's efforts?

