Viral video shows mother monkey saving its baby from well. Seen it yet?

A viral video of a monkey recusing its baby from a well is winning hearts online. The stunning video comes a few days after another video showed a mother elephant helping its baby to climb over a road barrier. The heartwarming video was shared by India Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

Love of mother can make them the best commandos ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Ha0bBhsy50 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 26, 2020

While sharing the clip, IFS officer Susanta Nanda said the love of a mother can make them the best commandos. And guess what, we couldn't argue but agree. In the 18-seconds video clip, a baby monkey can be seen crying inside a well as it tries to figure out ways to come out.



A screengrab of the video shows the mother monkey pulling its baby out from the well

One can also see the baby monkey scared and distressed as it fails to get out of the well. As the clip moves further, the mother monkey comes to her child's rescue and lowers herself in the well and tries to get the baby monkey out by balancing her hind legs on the wall.

There is no force greater than the love of a mother ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Nila Madhab PANDA à¬¨à­Âà¬³à¬®à¬¾à¬§à¬¬ à¬ªà¬£à­Âà¬¡à¬¾ (@nilamadhabpanda) July 26, 2020

In the end, one can see the mother monkey getting hold of her baby and the baby jumping onto her back and holding her tightly. The mother monkey climbs out of the well and hugs her child.

The viral video clip has collected nearly 2 lakh views and over 20,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, Twitterati lauded the mother monkey for its courage.

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

I have fallen in to open well several times when i was a kid. haha screaming for help is the best moment to knw the value of life. — Brahat Ratan (@BrahatRatan) July 26, 2020

That must be his Elder brother/sister. Mom Monkeys are Bigger in Size. Though, Your message is absolutely right. ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/UVbZpE9mSB — à¨ªà©°à¨Âà¨¾à¨¬à©Â (@HasdaaPunjab) July 27, 2020

i always wonder what makes animals look so innocent despite the fact that they don't show emotions through facial expressions... — Rupinder S (@rupinders__) July 27, 2020

I like your tweets particularly your love for mothers. May the supreme Mother bless youðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Omkareswar Mishra (@omkar1237) July 26, 2020

Tears rolled down from eyes.



What & all situation animals have to face, O God give them a peaceful life

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — #ProrectWithPen Ramakrishna Hegde Kallabbe (@ShreeRaamaa) July 27, 2020

Mothers love save the child in most critical moment of time — Somanath Dalai (@SomanathDalai7) July 27, 2020

That's true agreed to it nothing is more stronger than mother's love and care — Tulika bose (@Tulikabose12) July 26, 2020

What do you think of the adorable mumma monkey's efforts?

