Viral video shows mother rat saving her babies from drowning during heavy rains

After a viral video of a mother elephant helping its baby to climb over a road barrier won hearts online, another video of a rat saving her babies from drowning during heavy rains has gone viral. The heartwarming video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, who said that the video will melt one's heart.

This will melt you. Just see this mother’s rescue operation. A friend send via whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/1D2rSYUxJi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 21, 2020

In the 2-minute 20-seconds video, a mother rat can be seen saving her babies from drowning inside their nest. With heavy rainfall, the rat's nest had overflowed. So, in order to save her babies from drowning and dying, the mother rat is seen entering the submerged nest and taking out her babies one by one before shifting them to a safe place.

Every Mother's love & care is undescribable.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

And Surprisingly Rats have incredible stamina they can tread water for three days straight! And they can hold their breath underwater for up to three mins



*Checkout Some 5 Amazing Facts About Rats;*



Detailed;https://t.co/VSmjSsnekj pic.twitter.com/rJf8jIxJJy — Alongbar (@Alongbarboro77) July 21, 2020

Since being shared, the video has collected over 4.30 lakh views and nearly 10,000 retweets. Taking to the comments section one user said, "Mother's caring. In spite of all odds, it saved its children risking its life," while another user said, "Mother is a mother no other relation can be compared with it."

Here are some of the tweets:

I THOUGHT THE SAME THING I SWEAR but then I thought maybe rats get scared so it’s better to just let them do the job I don’t know man I’m just glad the mamma rat could save her kids — Harleen Kaur (@KaurazyGirl) July 21, 2020

The effort is literally par excellence but I am afraid, she might not have been able to save all of them. Seems still some of them were trapped and rain water would have killed them. Infact those who had been pulled might not have made it but 100% marks for effort. A true mother — CA. Gourav Sharma (@CA_gouravsharma) July 21, 2020

Only maa can do this others can definitely watch and not come forward for help but she will undoubtedly do whatever possible to save .. see maa in rat ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ love ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ rat maa — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) July 21, 2020

A Mother always comes to rescue ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

(Via SM) pic.twitter.com/xjFkZGCrRM — Sitanshu Pandey IFS (@IfsSitanshu) July 22, 2020

Wow unbelievable .. a mother's is actually an avatar of God ... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Garv Hindu Hone Pe ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@GarvPe) July 22, 2020

Mother is a mother no other relation can be compared with it. — Sudhir Jakhar (@jakharsudhir) July 22, 2020

