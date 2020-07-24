Search

Viral video shows mother rat saving her babies from drowning during heavy rains

Updated: Jul 24, 2020, 08:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the 2-minute 20-seconds video, a mother rat can be seen saving her babies from drowning inside their nest

A screengrab of the video
A screengrab of the video

After a viral video of a mother elephant helping its baby to climb over a road barrier won hearts online, another video of a rat saving her babies from drowning during heavy rains has gone viral. The heartwarming video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, who said that the video will melt one's heart.

In the 2-minute 20-seconds video, a mother rat can be seen saving her babies from drowning inside their nest. With heavy rainfall, the rat's nest had overflowed. So, in order to save her babies from drowning and dying, the mother rat is seen entering the submerged nest and taking out her babies one by one before shifting them to a safe place.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 4.30 lakh views and nearly 10,000 retweets. Taking to the comments section one user said, "Mother's caring. In spite of all odds, it saved its children risking its life," while another user said, "Mother is a mother no other relation can be compared with it."

Here are some of the tweets:

