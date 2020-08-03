Viral video shows woman vegetable vendor feeding grains to peacock

After a video of a peacock eating rice from a man's palm went viral, another video showing a woman vegetable vendor feeding a peacock with her hands on the streets of Rajasthan is winning hearts online. The heartwarming video was shared by a Twitter user who said, "She is rich by heart."

In the video that has gone viral, a woman vegetable vendor can be seen picking small grains and placing it on her palm. A peacock comes beside the woman and eats grains from her hands.

The 55-seconds video clip has left netizens delighted. Since being shared, the video has collected over 3.70 lakh views and hundreds of comments. Twitterati lauded the woman for her kind act and even spoke about the peacock's innocence.

Such a kind hearted soulâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ... And it's incredible that she managed to gain trust of that beautiful peacock. — Rupali (@rupali_lk) August 1, 2020

One user said, "Such a kind-hearted soul," while a second user wrote, "See the innocence of the peacock. It is also reciprocating to her hospitality beautifully." A third user stated, "Beautiful relationship."

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

Simple people don’t call it charity and make a big issue of it. It’s very natural to share. See how she is enjoying it too. — Bhaskarbhatta (@Bhaskarbhatta1) August 1, 2020

See the innocence of the peacock. It is also reciprocating to her hospitality beautifully. — GoogleMadhu (@ajaathashatru) August 1, 2020

Very nice bonding of nature. — Shesh Nath Pandey (@navdrohi) August 1, 2020

Wow really amazing... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Nagaveena. M. N (@NNagaveena) August 2, 2020

That is simply so beautiful ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Whitequeen (@sunoz2212) August 1, 2020

Real bonding, considering that Peacocks are generally very shy.ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂ — Air Mshl GSChaudhry PVSM, AVSM,VSM (@ChaudhrGurnam) August 1, 2020

What do you think about the video?

