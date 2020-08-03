Search

Viral video shows woman vegetable vendor feeding grains to peacock

Updated: Aug 03, 2020, 14:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Since being shared, the video has collected over 3.70 lakh views and hundreds of comments

A screengrab of the viral video
After a video of a peacock eating rice from a man's palm went viral, another video showing a woman vegetable vendor feeding a peacock with her hands on the streets of Rajasthan is winning hearts online. The heartwarming video was shared by a Twitter user who said, "She is rich by heart."

In the video that has gone viral, a woman vegetable vendor can be seen picking small grains and placing it on her palm. A peacock comes beside the woman and eats grains from her hands.

The 55-seconds video clip has left netizens delighted. Since being shared, the video has collected over 3.70 lakh views and hundreds of comments. Twitterati lauded the woman for her kind act and even spoke about the peacock's innocence.

One user said, "Such a kind-hearted soul," while a second user wrote, "See the innocence of the peacock. It is also reciprocating to her hospitality beautifully." A third user stated, "Beautiful relationship."

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

What do you think about the video?

