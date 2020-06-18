Viral video: Thieves play good samaritans return valuables to deliveryman, console him

In a bizarre yet heartwarming incident, two thieves had a change of heart after watching the victim they robbed crying. A video footage of the incident captured on a CCTV went viral after it was shared on social media. In the footage the duo is seen returning the man his stolen valuables and consoling him with a hug.

According to a report from Geo News, the incident happened in Karachi, the capital of Pakistan’s Sindh province. In the footage, a man working as a delivery staff in a popular food delivery platform is seen walking towards his bike after delivering a product to a consumer.

The footage then shows two bike-borne thieves pulling over and one rider robs him of his valuables while the other one keeps a watch around during the robbery attempt.

As they fled the scene, the deliveryman is seen breaking down over the loss of his valuables. Seeing the man cry, the robbers reportedly had a change of heart and pulled over. They went back to him and returned his stolen valuables, and drove away after hugging him and shaking his hand in a bid to console him.

Even though it was a failed robbery, the video has been making rounds of social media for the past few days and has garnered tonnes of comments from netizens who have said that it has restored their faith in humanity.

The video posted by a user on Twitter on Tuesday garnered more than 27,100 views on the micro-blogging platform with over 1,400 likes and was retweeted more than 600 times. The user was asking the Twitterati to help him find the deliveryman so that he could provide him with some help in any way. Some of the users commenting on the post were also impressed by the empathy shown by the thieves towards the deliveryman and said that they and their families should also be provided with help.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the viral video:

To help him, obviously. We also need to find these robbers too. We need to help them. If they can understand another person's miseries, they are going through a worse time as well. — Murad Ayaz (@MuradAyaz2) June 16, 2020

I just don't understand why we always need some incident to help anybody. Why wait....

Humanity still alive.. — JAIDEEP BHATIA (@DRJAIDEEPBHATIA) June 17, 2020

Very much touched by kindness and change of heart by two young men. They shd change their profession and be kind to all. — Vijay Bakshi (@VijayBa50708357) June 17, 2020

Nice people still exist on earth that have emotions !! — Dr Vikas Kumar (@singhdrvikas1) June 18, 2020

That means robbers were good person but somehow they are in bad situation — jary (@jary80504152) June 18, 2020

Try to find these robbers as well and offer them a good job so they can support their families! — T (@ToddHedger) June 16, 2020

The report has also said that the police have confirmed that the incident happened in Karachi, but they are trying to ascertain which jurisdiction does the spot of the crime comes under.

A similar case had surfaced on social media last year where a thief had returned the money stolen from a woman after learning about her low bank balance.

