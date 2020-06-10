Viral Video: This boy's last minute revision attempt leaves Twitter in splits!

A screengrab from the video posted by Awanish Saran on Twitter

The minutes before an examination is crucial, isn’t it? Despite of countless hours you spend preparing for it, the last-minute quick reading through your notes is what you think makes you truly prepared for your examination. Frantically brushing through your notes in the exam hall and trying to pack up everything you studied into your mind before the exam starts is something most of netizens might have done in their lives.

A viral video has been surfaced online of a little boy trying to gather last-minute knowledge before his exam that has left netizens in splits. The video shared by a user named Awanish Sharan shows a young boy sitting on a desk with a book open in front of him. The little one tries to scoop the knowledge out from the book and tries to put it inside his head and turns the pages to do the same. The peppy background music of the video of the boy’s antiques make it a delight to watch.

According to the shanghaiist, the video was captured in a school in Guizhou, China. The boy’s teacher shot the clip of him doing this before a dictation test in the class.

Sharan posted the video, with the caption, “Exam time ‘Final Round’ Preparation. Can anyone relate to this?

Exam time ‘Final Round’ Preparation.

Can anyone relate to this? ð ð @arunbothra pic.twitter.com/SuGSBYrKzF — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 8, 2020

The video posted on Monday, received over 37,200 views with more than 2,900 likes and was retweeted 295 times. It sparked a fest of hilarious reactions and jokes.

This is called " DIRECT BENEFIT TRANSFER"ðð — Ranjeet M (@ranjeet53074140) June 8, 2020

ððððð¤£ð¤£ ary gajab sir. Recalling my engineering examinations.ððð — Diwakar Saravagiâï¸â£ï¸ (@Posi_Tweety) June 8, 2020

Really Awesome and innocent — Jitendra Sainath (@jitendrasainath) June 8, 2020

Exactly man! On pointðð — Sujata Singh Minda (@Sujatamindaa) June 8, 2020

Sir, My whole life runs like this. ð — â¶â¶ââ¶ââ½ð®ð³ (@lndian_PoIitics) June 8, 2020

Hahaha.. This is so cute. ððð¯ð — Mitti Ke Rang (@mitikerang) June 8, 2020

For the same preparation.. I use to put my head inside the book and sleepð ð — Ajit Pradhanâï¸ (@ajit2548) June 8, 2020

I want to know the results.

ðð — Rishabh Sharma (@the_Upadhyays) June 8, 2020

ðððI wish I had known this technique.ð — Prettydumb (@MisPrit) June 8, 2020

What do you think about the video? Did you find the video relatable?

