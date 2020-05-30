Search

Viral video: This narrow road in Himachal Pradesh is not for the faint-hearted to travel!

Published: May 30, 2020, 12:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The clip shared on Twitter was filmed from inside a car and gives a splendid view of the snow-clad valley

A screengrab from the video posted on Twitter by Ankur Rapria
The mountainous terrains of Himachal Pradesh have been every travel enthusiast’s list of must-visit places. As it is said, “Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations,” the snow clad mountains, hilly roads and the dangerous narrow passes has made many travellers curious to explore the scenic beauty of the state. A viral video of a car passing the narrow rocky road was making rounds of social media, that has amused netizens.

The video, shared on Twitter by revenue officer Ankur Rapria shows the mountainous road near Sach Pass, Chamba district. The clip was filmed from inside a car and gives a splendid view of the snow-clad valley. Rapria said in the comments below the video that he had shot this video in July last year when he was travelling in the area. At one point of the video, the car crosses a waterfall, that seemingly covered the road.

Rapria tweets with the 54-second-long video, “Incredible India,” while sharing it on Thursday. He goes on to say, “Not a regular road, covered with snow for 8-9 months.”

The viral video has garnered more than 41,400 views on Twitter with more than 2,600 likes and was retweeted 616 times. Users commenting on the videos expressed their surprise as to how the car passed through such a narrow road apart from appreciating the beautiful view that surrounds the spot.

What do you think about the video?

