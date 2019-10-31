Viral video: Tiger comes dangerously close to a car; watch what happens next

It is exciting to sight a wild animal in its natural habitat but the situation could easily turn scary and dangerous if you come face-to-face with a wild animal in close proximity, especially a Royal Bengal tiger. In a video shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle, a tiger is seen walking extremely close to a tourist vehicle, forcing the driver to reverse the vehicle.

The footage shows the tiger making its way towards the bushes and nonchalantly walks just metres away from a vehicle, as the driver cautiously moves the car in reverse direction to avoid intimidating the big cat. Sharing the video, Nanda wrote, "How close is close enough? Clip from aTR this weekend. Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later?Time to understand that proximity & closeness r not the same. Let’s be sensitivity to the space required for this majestic animal." Take a look at the video here:

How close is close enough? Clip from aTR this weekend. Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later?Time to understand that proximity & closeness r not the same. Let’s be sensitivity to the space required for this majestic animal. pic.twitter.com/jXUAoZyYqo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 28, 2019

The video received a strong response on Twitter. While some users urged the forest department to take stricter measures to reduce man-animal conflict, one user even asked for wildlife photography to be banned.

Some basic rules should be set by forest dept, drivers and guides who undertao these rides should be trained to avoid this man& animal conflict, after all we r in there space — TravelMG (@travelmg_in) October 28, 2019

I always think- why is every photographer crazy about photographing and video-graphing the apex species so desperately that he/she is willing to compromise every rule of conservation! The good images already clicked should suffice the greed of many, may b it’s time to ban ðÂÂ¸ ðÂÂ¥ — Moulika Arabhi (@Marabhi) October 28, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates