Viral video: Tiger comes dangerously close to a car; watch what happens next

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 13:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Video receives strong response from netizens who urge the forest department to come up with stricter measures to avoid man-animal conflict

Pic courtesy/IFS officer Susanta Nanda's Twitter
It is exciting to sight a wild animal in its natural habitat but the situation could easily turn scary and dangerous if you come face-to-face with a wild animal in close proximity, especially a Royal Bengal tiger. In a video shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle, a tiger is seen walking extremely close to a tourist vehicle, forcing the driver to reverse the vehicle.

The footage shows the tiger making its way towards the bushes and nonchalantly walks just metres away from a vehicle, as the driver cautiously moves the car in reverse direction to avoid intimidating the big cat. Sharing the video, Nanda wrote, "How close is close enough? Clip from aTR this weekend. Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later?Time to understand that proximity & closeness r not the same. Let’s be sensitivity to the space required for this majestic animal." Take a look at the video here:

The video received a strong response on Twitter. While some users urged the forest department to take stricter measures to reduce man-animal conflict, one user even asked for wildlife photography to be banned.

