Viral video: Tired rhino sleeps on road as vehicles pass by in flood-hit Assam

A screengrab of the video shared by Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Twitter

A viral video of a rhino resting on a highway as vehicles pass by has been making rounds on social media. The video posted on Twitter by Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve was shared on other social media platforms that got all kinds of reactions from the users.

Sending out a warning for motorists, the Kaziranga national park posted the video on Saturday and wrote, “A rhino have strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow.”

The Nagaon Police, who have been coordinating with the national park in rescuing the rhino, said in a post that they are ensuring that the animal is 'safe and well-fed'.

The well-co-ordinated 'rescue mission' of the national park officials and the Nagaon Police was lauded on social media, while some expressed concerns for the animal.

What I feel is that he's super exhausted and injured. Swimming and walking he lost all his stamina. Plz feed him and protect him. Poachers might take chance. Be alert. — Krishna Nath (@Krishna48711873) July 18, 2020

Well, it's the highway which has lost its path and not the Rhino.



That road strays in Rhino's house. — abhimanyu (@SirmaurAbhi) July 18, 2020

I think high time the highways go around the ring & not cut thru the forest — RT Atmanirbhar (@RaviTotagi5) July 18, 2020

