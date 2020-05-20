Viral video: Twitter user gives a thoughtful surprise to wife, earns praises from netizens

There are many way to express affection for your partner, be it through showering them with gifts, heaping praises, spending quality time with them or putting up a performance for them. A Twitter user surprised his wife on her birthday with a popular romantic gesture that was enough to sweep her off her feet

Twitter user Dan White posted a 30-second video clip on May 18 in which he wrote in the captions, “I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday.”

In the clip, the birthday lady shooting the video is seen walking along corridor following a trail of rose petals and candles that leads to her bedroom. When she open the door of the bedroom, she sees her husband with a guitar, she can be heard screaming with excitement, “Oh my God!”

I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/4tiPtKb4KH — Dan White (@atdanwhite) May 18, 2020

The video has garnered more than125,200 views with over 7,800 likes and was retweeted 654 times. He earned praises from the users who commented on the post for his efforts.

A for the effort ....i guess... — Dr.Biscuit (@Limping_Biscuit) May 18, 2020

thank you for always bravely showing us what a REAL MAN is: thoughtful, vulnerable, and putting work into his relationship every day — Apicultor Girasol (@zachhald) May 18, 2020

greatest thing that i’ve ever seen in my life — maybe: nikki (@kharringtonII) May 19, 2020

Thats adorable. <3 — birdzplz (@Miseljic1) May 18, 2020

What do you think about the video?

