Viral video: Twitter user gives a thoughtful surprise to wife, earns praises from netizens

Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Twitter user spends 11 months learning to play the guitar, only to surprise his wife on her birthday

A screengrab from the video posted by Dan White on Twitter
There are many way to express affection for your partner, be it through showering them with gifts, heaping praises, spending quality time with them or putting up a performance for them. A Twitter user surprised his wife on her birthday with a popular romantic gesture that was enough to sweep her off her feet

Twitter user Dan White posted a 30-second video clip on May 18 in which he wrote in the captions, “I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday.”

In the clip, the birthday lady shooting the video is seen walking along corridor following a trail of rose petals  and candles that leads to her bedroom. When she open the door of the bedroom, she sees her husband with a guitar, she can be heard screaming with excitement, “Oh my God!”

The video has garnered more than125,200 views with over 7,800 likes and was retweeted  654 times. He earned praises from the users who commented on the post for his efforts.

What do you think about the video?

