Viral video: Woman singing opera in LA Metro is melodic

A video of a homeless woman singing opera in the Los Angeles metro has gone viral. The video was posted by the police. A tweet accompanying the video by the Los Angeles Police Department said, "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."

In the video, one can see a blonde woman in pigtails singing a beautiful rendition of a Puccini aria as she stands on the platform with a cart and several bags.

Several Twitter users have urged that her talent should not go to waste. They have reached out to America's Got Talent and The Ellen De Generes Show.

Many say that the video conveys a message which is, "Remind ourselves to take a moment to look around and listen."

