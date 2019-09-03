Viral video: Woman thrashes chain snatcher on Delhi street, Twitterati applauds

In a recent incident which took place in Delhi's Nangloi, a woman thrashed a man when he snatched her chain and attempted to escape. The CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media as several people are applauding the woman for her prompt and brave reaction.

The woman was travelling with another girl on a rickshaw and got off the vehicle in Nangloi when a man who was seated behind a rider on a bike passed by her and snatched her chain. The woman reacted promptly, ran behind him and caught him by his collar. She pulled his hand and forced him to get off the bike and thrashed him. Other passersby noticed the incident and surrounded the perpetrator and beat him up.

Several users posted the video on the micro-blogging site and hailed the woman for her prompt reaction. Words like, "Bravo", "Super", "Great Indian Lady" and "Instant Justice" were used.

