Viral videos shows bird drinking coconut water to quench its thirst

Updated: Aug 11, 2020, 11:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The beautiful video has garnered over 20,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes

A screengrab of the viral video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda
A heartwarming video of a bird shared on Twitter is winning hearts online. "Wow," "amazing," and "beautiful," are few of the comments that netizens wrote about the viral of a bird shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video of a bird drinking coconut water. While sharing the video, Nanda wrote, "Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water."

The bird can be seen successfully detaching the coconut from the tree and then drink the coconut water.

Talking about the benefits of coconut, the IFS officer Nanda said, "Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control." He also said that the coconut water acts as a digestive and prevents bloating after meals.

The beautiful video has garnered over 20,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Wonderful sight. I am thrilled and so happy to see this amazing sight," while another wrote, "What the bird!!"

