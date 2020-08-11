Viral videos shows bird drinking coconut water to quench its thirst

A screengrab of the viral video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda

A heartwarming video of a bird shared on Twitter is winning hearts online. "Wow," "amazing," and "beautiful," are few of the comments that netizens wrote about the viral of a bird shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

Here's what Susanta Nanda tweeted:

Who doesn’t love drinking coconut waterâÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂ



It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive. Prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control. pic.twitter.com/enDsVClGXv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 8, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video of a bird drinking coconut water. While sharing the video, Nanda wrote, "Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water."

Amazing!! So much to learn from Birds.... Wonderful nature.... — Anup Prasad (@AnupPra96924960) August 9, 2020

The bird can be seen successfully detaching the coconut from the tree and then drink the coconut water.

A great treat to watch! The majestic bird has a magical way of drinking for nutrition and health? Thanks for the fantastic show of nature's experts. — mohankadekodi@gmail.com (@mohankadekodi) August 10, 2020

Talking about the benefits of coconut, the IFS officer Nanda said, "Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control." He also said that the coconut water acts as a digestive and prevents bloating after meals.

Here birds drink it effortlessly, but humans having hands use straw — Vishnu Dasa ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@simhaasti) August 8, 2020

The beautiful video has garnered over 20,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Wonderful sight. I am thrilled and so happy to see this amazing sight," while another wrote, "What the bird!!"

Seriously unbelievable! A bird can do this. — Sharada Kudumula (@SharadaKudumula) August 8, 2020

Isn’t the coconut heavy for the bird!! Wowwww — PR (@sanzpreet) August 8, 2020

Fruits are pricked by birds/bats etc but coconut was beyond imagination--Nothing is impossible & it's a wonder for https://t.co/EGilAR3I3e much to know&discover about the creations on Earth. — NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) August 8, 2020

I doubt this bird does bench press also in free times. — Revati Muthuvel (@revati_muthuvel) August 9, 2020

Stealing the coconut — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) August 8, 2020

What do you think of the video?

