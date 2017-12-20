Virar-bound local train runs over woman and son on Vasai tracks

Two tragic deaths occurred on Mumbai's rail tracks on Tuesday -- Merchant Navy officer Amit Sharma lost his wife Pooja and son Bhavya after a Virar-bound train ran over them in Vasai



A local points to the spot where the accident occurred. Pics/Hanif Patel

Two tragic deaths occurred on city's rail tracks yesterday — Merchant Navy officer Amit Sharma lost his wife Pooja and son Bhavya after a Virar-bound train ran over them in Vasai. GRP sources said the family was returning home from Delhi. They were in the Hazrat Nizamuddin Trivandrum Superfast Express, which stopped all of a sudden before the platform near Vasai Road station around 6 am. The Sharmas decided to get down at the spot to save time.



Pooja Sharma

Didn't see the train

Amit had asked Pooja and Bhavya to wait while he got the luggage. While they waited, Bhavya started going toward the tracks. When Pooja tried to bring him back, she didn't see the oncoming train and both of them got run over by it. Sharma and his parents didn't notice that the train had hit the two, as they were busy trying to get their luggage from the train. After the local passed, they saw the dead bodies.



Bhavya Sharma

Not to be seen

"Pooja and Bhavya got down first and I'd gone to get the other bags. When I got back, I saw a fast train passing by but they were not to be seen. I thought they might have crossed the tracks, and went back to get the remaining luggage. When I returned, I saw their bodies lying in the distance," said Amit. The bodies were taken to the Navghar government hospital for a post-mortem; an accidental death case has been registered, said senior inspector Bhaskar Pawar from the Vasai GRP.

