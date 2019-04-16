Virar murder case: Police to file charge sheet based on incomplete probe

national

Government medical officer's post-mortem report says exact cause of death/murder cannot be determined as flesh was mutilated and no bones were found; in case of findings, police to file supplementary charge sheet

Ganesh Koladkar

The Arnala police, probing the murder of 58-year-old Ganesh Koladkar in a Virar flat, will file a charge sheet based on the incomplete investigation this week. A police officer said they will submit a supplementary charge sheet in case of any findings. The police have not yet got the DNA match report (of the human body samples found, with Koladkar's cousin's DNA) from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina.

Sources have said that the investigating officer in the case was among the police officers transferred in Maharashtra recently. They said the new IO is still learning about the case. Sources at the Arnala police station told mid-day that the accused, Pintoo Sharma, had visited Koladkar's building in Mira Road on January 22 after disposing of his body, and enquired with neighbours about his whereabouts. The cops have acquired CCTV footage wherein Sharma is seen at Koladkar's building, and have highlighted the same in the charge sheet.



A CCTV grab of Pintoo Sharma inquiring about Ganesh Koladkar's whereabouts with his neighbour, allegedly after disposing of his body

Last week the government medical officer submitted the post mortem report in the case. "The exact cause of death/murder (of Koladkar) cannot be determined as the body (ie human flesh) was found in mutilated state. No bones were recovered till date. The fingers have been sent for dactylography to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina," the detailed post-mortem report reads.

The police say Sharma killed Koladkar over a financial dispute between them. However, the family of the deceased is not buying this, and alleges that Sharma could be the member of a big racket like for organ trafficking.

"I was told by cops that he (Pintoo Sharma) had studied human anatomy. So he was aware of the vital organs of the human body. I suspect that Koladkar was killed and his vital organs were smuggled by Sharma on the day of his murder. Later, Sharma visited the crime spot, chopped the body into multiple pieces, poured them into the toilet of the same flat and flushed them away. The police should investigate the case on these lines," Koladkar's brother-in-law Ashutosh Gokhale told mid-day.

Police said they are yet to investigate the organ smuggling angle in the case. "We are conducting a thorough probe and will file a supplementary charge sheet later," said an officer. The copy of the charge sheet says Koladkar and Sharma were drunk. However, Koladkar's sister Anagha Gokhale said, "My brother was a teetotaller. Pintoo Sharma has misguided the police."

The series of investigative reports related to the case in mid-day has been endorsed in the charge sheet, according to the source.

