Virar shocker! Man kills daughter by smashing her skull

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for brutally killing his daughter in Virar while she was sleeping on Saturday morning. The accused, Dattaram Chamaram Joshi, 48, a purchase manager in a Dadar-based company, has been arrested.

The reason behind the brutal murder is yet to be known as sources at Arnala police station said Joshi was not cooperating with investigators.

The cops have recovered the bloodstained hammer lying next to Akanksha's body.

"The incident took place on Saturday morning. Akanksha was sleeping when the father Dattaram smashed her head for unknown reasons. Her body was lying covered in blood when the cops reached the spot," said a source attached to Arnala police station. "Her skull has been badly smashed due to the impact of the hammer," added the source.

A case was registered on the complaint of Constable Kailash Valmiki Gite of Arnala police station. Akanksha lived with her 22-year-old elder brother and parents at Tirupati Nagar in Virar West.

The cops were informed by the neighbours who got alarmed after hearing the commotion at Joshi's flat.

"The girl was a final year student in Viva College. He hs been repeatedly saying 'I have killed my daughter' and nothing else. The mother and brother of the deceased are under deep shock since the incident, we are yet to examine them," said Renuka Bagde, Sub Divisional Police Officer (Virar).

The accused has been sent into police remand till May 28. Further investigations are underway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news