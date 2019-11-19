Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will be first to reach Kolkata for the historic Day/Night Test

Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be the first to arrive here on Tuesday morning ahead of India's first ever Day/Night Test beginning on November 22.

The duo are scheduled to arrive at 9.40am, while the rest of the team will arrive in batches, local team manager Samrat Bhowmcik told PTI.

Giving out the arrival itinerary of the teams, he said Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami would be the last to join the squad on Wednesday.

"Ishant Sharma is slated to arrive Tuesday night, while other members of the squad along with the full Bangladeshi contingent are scheduled to arrive together in the afternoon," he said.

However, there is no scheduled practice for Tuesday.

"But you never know if the captain wants to have a feel of the stadium, he might just drop in," he said.

India had taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after beating Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days and they will look to seal their 12th successive home series victory in the Eden pink ball Test. Both teams will play their first ever day/night Test.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever